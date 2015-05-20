Lane reopens after crash on EB I-24 near 11.5 mm in McCracken Co.

Traffic on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 11.5 mile marker has resumed, after a multi-vehicle crash restricted vehicles to one lane earlier this afternoon.

McCracken County deputies say Mackenzie N. Collier, 20, from Paducah, was traveling eastbound on I-24 in a grey Nissan Altima when she began to hydroplane while traveling in the left lane. After losing control of her vehicle, Collier's car began to spin, causing her to strike the cable barrier in the median. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic, in front of a tractor trailer truck driven by Billy E. Templeton, 53, of Flint, Michigan. Templeton did not have time to react, and both vehicles collided with a guardrail.

Collier was treated and transported to Baptist Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Templeton and a passenger, Roberta L. Hutchinson, 50 (also from Flint, Michigan), were not injured in the collision.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for approximately 1 hour for the investigation and cleanup.

