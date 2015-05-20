Jackson, MO police make arrests during crime prevention saturation

The Jackson, Missouri Police Department Special Response Team and the Patrol Division conducted a crime prevention saturation on Thursday and Friday, May 14-15.

According to police, several people were arrested during the saturation. They include:

7 drug-related arrests

2 driving under the influence of drugs arrests

2 alcohol-related arrests

1 traffic-related arrest

Police say the drug arrests involve methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana.

