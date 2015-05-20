Jackson, MO police make arrests during crime prevention saturati - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO police make arrests during crime prevention saturation

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson, Missouri Police Department Special Response Team and the Patrol Division conducted a crime prevention saturation on Thursday and Friday, May 14-15.

According to police, several people were arrested during the saturation. They include:

  • 7 drug-related arrests
  • 2 driving under the influence of drugs arrests
  • 2 alcohol-related arrests
  • 1 traffic-related arrest

Police say the drug arrests involve methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana.

