MO resident injured in Jackson County, IL semi vs. SUV crash

The Jackson County sheriff's office says a Columbia, Missouri resident was injured in a crash involving an SUV and tractor trailer.It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 127 at the Elkville Road intersection.Authorities say the Lexus was hit on the passenger side by a semi.Both vehicles left the road and came to a rest in a corn field.The Jackson County Ambulance Service took the driver of the Lexus to an area hospital.Assisting was Dowell PD, ISP, Jackson County Ambulance and Express Towing.