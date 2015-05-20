MO resident injured in Jackson County, IL semi vs. SUV crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO resident injured in Jackson County, IL semi vs. SUV crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County sheriff's office says a Columbia, Missouri resident was injured in a crash involving an SUV and tractor trailer.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 127 at the Elkville Road intersection.

Authorities say the Lexus was hit on the passenger side by a semi.

Both vehicles left the road and came to a rest in a corn field.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service took the driver of the Lexus to an area hospital.

Assisting was Dowell PD, ISP, Jackson County Ambulance and Express Towing.

