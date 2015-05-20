Car crashes into Johnston City Dollar General store

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

The Johnston City police state they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the Dollar General located on 1113 Grand Ave., after a vehicle crashed into the building.Police stated the driver and passenger were already outside of the vehicle when police arrived.The driver said he lost control of the vehicle and it went inside of the building.No one was near the area where the crash happened.Johnston City police say a crash report was filed.