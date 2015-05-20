Person of interest in abduction in court - Vigil planned for Parma shooting victim

First Alert Weather Update:

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight after a rainy Wednesday. Your Memorial Day forecast is coming up at 5.

What we are working on:

Does anyone drive a Toyota or Honda that has been recalled? More than 38 million cars are impacted by the air-bag related recall. Allison Twaits zeroes in on how the recall affects a number of Heartland drivers.

The person of interest in an alleged Cape Girardeau, Missouri abduction was in court.

A vigil is planned for a shooting victim killed in Parma, Missouri.

Folks in Charleston are wanting to clean up crime. Holly Brantley explains.

There was a press conference held Wednesday on State Budget cuts, discussing Illinois mental health and family services. Rae Daniel has the details.

A wooden doll travels from Jackson, Missouri to Arizona. Kadee Brosseau tells us why.

Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 25 Memorial Day weekend in search of bargains at the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

Someone ran into the Dollar General Store in Johnston City, Illinois on Wednesday morning, and not on foot.

Headlines/Trending:

