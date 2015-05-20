Registration opens for 2015 Show-Me State Games - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Registration opens for 2015 Show-Me State Games

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) - Missouri's largest Olympic-style athletic competition is set to kick off next month in Columbia.

The 31st annual Show-Me State Games will take place on June 12-14, July 17-19, and July 24-26 on the University of Missouri campus. The Games is accepting registration for more than 40 different events for all ages and skill levels, including new events this year like horseshoes and rugby.

The games will once again host the Missouri State Senior Games as well, for athletes age 50 and older.

The event, which is the largest state games competition in the country, attracted 25,714 athletes to its summer games last year, and 34,056 participants throughout the year.

The Games were established in 1985 as a non-profit program, promoting health and fitness. The event is now hosted by the University of Missouri, and generates $15 million in Columbia each year.

The opening ceremonies will take place on July 17 in Mizzou Arena. Links to the registration forms can be found here,

