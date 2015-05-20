Person of interest in Cape Girardeau abduction in court

The person of interest in an alleged Cape Girardeau abduction has been arrested, according to Cape Girardeau police.

Man arrested in connection to alleged Cape Girardeau abduction

A man from Illinois who kidnapped a Southeast college student in May will serve 35 years in federal prison.

IL man sentenced to prison for Cape Girardeau kidnapping

The person of interest in an alleged Cape Girardeau, Missouri abduction was in court on Tuesday, May 19.

Jeffery Lazier, 43, of Coal City, Illinois was arrested in Yorkville, Illinois, west of Chicago on May 15.

Lazier is being held in Grundy County, Illinois on a charge of fugitive from justice.

The man is accused of kidnapping a woman from Cape County Park South and sexually her on May 12.

Lazier signed waiver of extradition in court on Tuesday.

Authorities are working on schedule agreement between departments on getting him back to Missouri.

Once he is transferred out of Grundy County, the fugitive from justice charge will be dropped.

He faces felony kidnapping, armed criminal action, first degree felony sodomy and first degree felony sexual abuse charges.

His bond was set at $250,000 cash only.

Lazier has a status hearing set for June 4 in Grundy County.