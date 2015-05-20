Amanda Hanson joins the Heartland News team as the weekend Breakfast Show anchor and reporter.

Prior to joining KFVS12, Amanda worked as the weekday morning show anchor and investigative reporter at KAIT, the Raycom Media ABC affiliate in Jonesboro, Arkansas. When the West Memphis 3 entered an Alford plea in 2011, Amanda was there highlighting reaction from friends, family members, and supporters.

She graduated from the University of Memphis in 2007 and started her career as part-time weekend editor/web sports reporter at WREG-TV in Memphis. She had the chance to interview pro-athletes like Albert Pujols and Kobe Bryant. Amanda, a Memphis native, is a huge Grizzlies fan.

When she's not behind the news desk or out in the field, Amanda enjoys cooking, traveling, and spending time with family.

Amanda aspires to look for the story behind the story. If there's a story that needs to be told, send her an e-mail. Be sure to follow her on Twitter or like her page on Facebook.

E-Mail Amanda