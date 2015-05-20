100-Mile Yard Sale set for Memorial Day weekend

The annual 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Thursday, May 21 through Monday, May 25 along Highway 25 in Missouri.Yard sale vendors will be lined up along the highway from Jackson to Kennett.The Missouri State Highway Patrol plans to step up patrols in the area and the Missouri Department of Transportation will have signs posted along the route.Organizers are asking everyone to be alert and drive carefully as people will be on foot exploring the area.

"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," says Traffic Engineer Craig Compas, "but we want people to remember that there's more traffic and more congestion along Route 25 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind."

MoDOT will do its part to bring the safety message to the forefront. Message boards will be in place along the route to alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving.

"We really want drivers to be alert-to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic," Compas says. "It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible."

We even had a special request from a mail carrier for Highway 25 between Dutchtown and Advance. They nicely asked that people not park in the way of the mail lady.