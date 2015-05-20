Southeast gymnastics earns NCAA Public Recognition Award

Southeast Missouri's women's gymnastics team was among those who received public recognition awards for top academic performance from the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Wednesday.



The public recognition award, given to teams scoring in the top 10 percent of the multi-year Academic Progress Rates, marks the fourth in five years for Southeast's gymnastics program. The multi-year APR is measured through the 2013-14 academic year.



Southeast accumulated a 3.69 grade point average, the highest in the Department of Athletics and third-highest in the nation in 2013-14.



"We congratulate each of the teams and individual student-athletes for their dedication to academic success," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "This achievement demonstrates their hard work and the commitment of NCAA member schools to provide students with an opportunity to succeed academically and athletically."



The NCAA has honored more than 1,100 Division I sports teams for top scores in the classroom. The 1,124 teams publicly recognized for high achievement represent 696 women's teams and 428 men's or mixed squads, the highest ever in the decade since the NCAA began the Public Recognition Awards program. In 2014, 1,049 teams were recognized, marking an increase this year of 75 teams. The scores required to be in the top 10 ranged from 980 to a perfect 1,000, depending on the sport. This year, a record 953 teams earned public recognition with a perfect APR score.



A total of 289 schools placed at least one team on the top APR list, up 15 from 2014.





The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or quarter and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in each sport. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from 2010-11, 2011-2012, 2012-13 and 2013-14 academic years.

