Redhawks add 6'7" forward to basketball team - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks add 6'7" forward to basketball team

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Forward Jaylin Stewart has signed with the Redhawks, according  head basketball coach Rick Ray.

The 6'7" Stewart led Godby High School to a perfect 31-0 record and its first-ever Florida 4A State Championship in 2014-15.

"Jaylin just led his high school team to an undefeated season and the first state championship in their history," said Ray. "He is a perfect example of the type of winners we want to bring into our program. Jaylin has an engaging personality and is full of energy both on and off the court. He is a young man that could be a matchup problem because of his ability to shoot the ball at his size."

The Tallahassee native was a two-year starter averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds, and earning honorable mention All-Big Bend Conference honors as a senior.

