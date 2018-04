May 21 celebrity birthdays

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Let's send out some May 21st birthday wishes.He's an actor who had roles in classic 1980s movies like " Beverly Hills Cop ," " Ruthless People ," and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Judge Reinhold is 58 today.He's an English pop star who's had several hits here in the U.S. Those songs include: "Long Tall Glasses," "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" and "More Than I Can Say." Leo Sayer is 67 today.He was the longtime manager of the Atlanta Braves who led them to a World Series Championship. Bobby Cox is 74 today.In the movies he's fought Rocky. In the wrestling ring he's fought Rowdy Roddy Piper. And on TV he fought bad guys as a member of "The A-Team." Mr. T is 63 today.As he would say, "I pity the fool who'd miss any of The Breakfast Show."