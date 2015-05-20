May 21 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 21 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) - Let's send out some May 21st birthday wishes.

He's an  actor who had roles in classic 1980s movies like "Beverly Hills Cop," "Ruthless People," and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Judge Reinhold is 58 today.

He's an English pop star who's had several hits here in the U.S. Those songs include: "Long Tall Glasses," "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" and "More Than I Can Say." Leo Sayer is 67 today.

He was the longtime manager of the Atlanta Braves who led them to a World Series Championship. Bobby Cox is 74 today.

In the movies he's fought Rocky. In the wrestling ring he's fought Rowdy Roddy Piper. And on TV he fought bad guys as a member of "The A-Team." Mr. T is 63 today.

As he would say, "I pity the fool who'd miss any of The Breakfast Show."

