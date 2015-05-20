A beautiful Wednesday morning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A beautiful Wednesday morning

Written by Heartland News
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It's a beautiful but chilly morning in Cape Girardeau. 

A light jacket may be necessary but the view is worth it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly