Grab your jacket & your umbrella! Rain, cooler temps are in the First Alert Forecast. Click here for details.

These are the headlines you'll want to know about on this Wednesday, May 20.

City Watch issued for missing 8-year-old boy

Memphis police issued a City Watch early Wednesday morning for a missing 8-year-old boy who hasn't been seen for more than 12 hours.

Study: Texting just one of many dangerous driving distractions

A new study released by AT&T shows that texting isn't the only dangerous distraction some people are engaging in while driving.

Hillary Clinton urged the State Department on Tuesday to speed the release of 55,000 pages of emails from her time as secretary of state, as her decision to spurn administration rules and use a private email address continued to dog her presidential campaign.

4-mile oil slick lines California coast after pipeline spill

A broken onshore pipeline spewed oil down a storm drain and into the Pacific Ocean for several hours before it was shut off, creating a slick some 4 miles long across a scenic stretch of central California coastline, officials said.

