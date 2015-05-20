Multiple crews battle house fire in Benton, MO

Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Benton, Missouri on Tuesday night, May 19.

The house fire was on Highway 77 and Main Street.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the house is a total loss.

They say no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

At one point, crews were battling trapped heat.

According to the Scott County Rural Fire Protection district, a metal roof was making it hard for firefighters to put the entire fire out. They were working to cut a hole in the roof before the smoke engulfed the home. They say the smoke was increasing and it was getting very hot inside.

Once crews were able to cut a hole in the roof, they were able to put the fire out.

Authorities believe the fire ignited in the kitchen.

However, they are still investigating how the fire started.

