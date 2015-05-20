Heartland District Baseball and Girls Soccer scores from 5/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland District Baseball and Girls Soccer scores from 5/19

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
 Here are Heartland District girls Soccer and Baseball scores.

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Class 3 District 1
Sikeston--2
Perryville--1
Final Overtime

**First District title for Sikeston Girls**

Class 2 District 1
St. Pius--3
Perryville---0

H.S. Baseball District scores

Class 1 Dist. 2

Oran---1
Advance--0

Bell City---10
Scott CC---0

Class 5 District 1
Jackson--7
Farmington---4

Poplar Bluff--1
Cape Central--0
Final 9 Innings

Class 4 District 1
Notre Dame--12
Kennett--2

Perryville--6
Doniphan--2

Class 2 Dist. 3

Chaffee--3
Meadow Hts.--2

Puxico--6
Ellington--5

Class 2 Dist. 2

East Carter--11
Thayer--1

Neelyville--7
Alton--0

Class 3 Dist. 2

Saxony Lutheran--13
Woodland--3

