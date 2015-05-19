KSP helps in multi-state seatbelt crackdown

The Kentucky State Police is participating in a combined enforcement effort with other state police agencies to target seat belt use and proper child safety seat use.

The initiative is known as the Six-State Trooper Project. It runs from Monday, May 18 through Monday, May 25.

KSP also offers some reasons on the importance of wearing a seat belt.

In the event of a crash, seat belt use can increase your chances of survival by up to 60 percent.

An unbelted person hitting a windshield in a 40 mph crash would feel the same force as hitting the ground after falling off a five-story building.

Kentuckians pay over $2 billion each year for car crash victims. Citizens not involved in crashes pay three-fourths of that cost.

In Kentucky in 2014, of the 672 total highway fatalities, 521 were in motor vehicles. Of the motor vehicle fatalities, 319 (61 percent) were not wearing seat belts.

In addition to the Kentucky State Police, other participating agencies are Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Michigan State Police.



