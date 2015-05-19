Police chief: 1 shot in Mounds, drove to Cairo, IL

One person was shot Tuesday evening in Mounds, Illinois.

According to Mounds Police Chief Lloyd Bosacker, a person was shot on Highway 37 south of Mounds around 6 p.m.

He said the victim then drove to Cairo, Illinois.

Illinois State Police is leading the investigation, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

