Jackson, MO pool closed Memorial Day weekend for repairs

If you were planning on spending Memorial Day weekend in the Jackson city pool, you need to make other plans.

City leaders say the pool will not be open because they have to do some repairs.

We're told you can still sign kids up for swimming lessons.

The pool is set to open on May 30.

