Hopkinsville, KY man accused of child exploitation

A Hopkinsville, Kentucky man is facing charges related to child exploitation.

Christopher L. Reed, 40, was charged with four counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Tuesday, May 19, at about 10:51 a.m., they executed a search warrant at a home on Crestview Drive. As a result of the search, Reed was arrested. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.

KSP said Reed was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began in February 2015.

They say a complaint accused Reed of downloading material that contained child exploitation images.

According to police, equipment allegedly used in the crime was seized for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

