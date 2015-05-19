Clarkton, MO police searching for 2 men in connection to theft

The Clarkton, Missouri Police Department is asking for help in identifying two men in connection to a theft investigation.

Police say the two men were seen in a dark blue or black, four-door Buick with unknown Florida license plates.

One of the men was seen wearing a light blue, button-up dress shirt, black slacks and a ball cap. He was described as being around 60 years old.

The other man was described as 25-30 years old and wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt with orange flames.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Clarkton Police Department at 573-448-3322.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.