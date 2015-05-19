MO veteran to be honored in Washington, D.C.

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man who spent his life serving others is getting the recognition he deserves.

For veterans who pass away long after the war is over, but as a result of war, there is special memorial dedicated to them.

This summer, one area veteran will be among those being honored in Washington. D.C.

Terri Noland finds peace in placing things around the house that remind her of her late husband, Carroll 'Jake' Noland.

She said the quiet, humble, father of two did a lot to make his family proud.

"With all of the American, patriotic things that I put out, I hope he realized it was for him," she said.

He served others for more than 40 years as a Cape Girardeau Firefighter, but first, as a veteran.

"He went into the Army in 1970, went over to Vietnam in 71' and served 11 months in Vietnam," she said.

It was only three months ago Jake Noland passed away from Agent Orange, a result from his time at war.

"Physically he went from working 40 plus hours a week to working nothing," Noland said.

Terri Noland wanted to make sure her husbands name is honored along with his fellow veterans.

She plans to this June during a Memory Program in Washington, D.C. with 150 other families from across the U.S.

"So this way they have a special memorial program, or ceremony those that have died as a result of the war," she said.

Terri Noland said it's going to be an emotional trip, but one she said her husband deserves for all that he did for their family.

"I am prouder than I even thought I was," she said.

