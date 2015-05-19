Carterville students launch space balloon

Carterville students got a chance to launch their own space mission on Tuesday.The students sent a balloon 100,000 feet into the air.At that altitude, the sky turns black and you can see the curvature of the earth.The Astra Space Balloon carried a payload of small items.While the flight only lasted about two hours, educators say they hope the lessons last a life time."Well it just gives them a new perspective I think on the world," Bob Morwell, pastor of First United Methodist Church. "That's been part of the whole thrust of the after school program. We've been telling them that essentially we're all passengers on a spaceship and we have to learn to live together on that ship and work together and this is just going to give them a perspective of that ship."While the flight was a success, but the landing wasn't.Pastor Morwell says the balloon is stuck about 50 feet up in the air hanging on a tree in the Shawnee National Forest.

The balloon will likely remain "up a tree" until Wednesday. Tools are being acquired which should allow for its safe recovery from the high limbs of a tree in the Shawnee Forest.

