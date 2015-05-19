132 Carbondale middle schoolers graduate from D.A.R.E.

Detective Lam (right) and Officer Mathis (Left) spoke about the importance of the DARE program to the graduates. (Source: Carbondale Police Dept.)

On Tuesday, May 18, 132 students from the sixth grade class at the Carbondale Middle School graduated from the D.A.R.E. program.

The goal of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program is to teach children to make positive choices which allow them to reach and be successful at their goals, according to Carbondale police.

The program goes further than to just "say no" to drugs. It focuses on helping young people to make the decisions that will keep them on the path to success.

The reimplementation of the D.A.R.E. program is yet another way the police department is reaching out to the community. They say it is also another way for them to build new and strengthen existing relationships with the students, teachers and staff in the middle school and to emphasize the importance of the role the schools play in the community.

The D.A.R.E. program is 10 weeks long and is taught at the Carbondale Middle School by Carbondale police officers national certified to instruct it.

The Carbondale Police Department would like to congratulate the graduating students and thank the middle school for allowing a program to be taught there.

