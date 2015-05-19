Redhawks baseball team seeks tournament championship

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team heads to Tennessee seeking an Ohio Valley Conference title this week.SEMO holds the number one seed in this week's conference tournament.The Redhawks have won back-to-back regular season titles and are appearing in the conference tournament for the 21st-straight season.For the sixth year in a row, Jackson, Tenn. will host the OVC tournament.

The game will be played at The Ballpark, which is home of the Jackson Generals, the AA-affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

As the No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri will open play on Thursday at 7 p.m.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.