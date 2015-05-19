Hwy. 60 near Kevil reduced to 1 lane after 18-wheeler crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hwy. 60 near Kevil reduced to 1 lane after 18-wheeler crash

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
KEVIL, KY (KFVS) -

Highway 60 near Kevil is down to one lane after an 18-wheeler crashed into a ditch.

It happened at the intersection of Hwy. 60 and Graham Ave., according to the Ballard County Sheriff's Department.

No word on any injuries.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly