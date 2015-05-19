Hwy. 60 near Kevil reduced to 1 lane after 18-wheeler crash

Highway 60 near Kevil is down to one lane after an 18-wheeler crashed into a ditch.

It happened at the intersection of Hwy. 60 and Graham Ave., according to the Ballard County Sheriff's Department.

No word on any injuries.

