Stoddard Co. bondsman sentenced to 12 years on drug charges

A Stoddard County, Missouri bondsman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug charges.

On Tuesday, May 19, Stanley L. Clark, of Bloomfield, Mo., pleaded guilty to second degree trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine).

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney, Russell D. Oliver, the Stoddard County case was in Scott county on a change of venue.

After accepting Clark's plea, Russell said the judge, pursuant to a recommendation of the state, sentenced Clark to 12 years in prison in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The plea was conducted via telephone conference with Leavenworth Federal Prison where Clark is currently housed on a 36-month federal sentence resulting from this same offense.

According to the probable cause statement, on Wednesday, March 20, 2013, at about 2:15 a.m., an officer saw a 2013 Chrysler speeding on U.S. 60 in Stoddard County. He said the vehicle was going 70 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour speed zone.

As the vehicle passed him, the officer said the driver veered from the driving lane into the passing plane and then back into the driving lane. He said the driver did not use turn signals.

The officer said he pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Clark. He said Clark appeared nervous and had an implausible story. He asked and received consent to search the vehicle, so he called in another officer and a K-9.

According to the probable cause statement, they found a glass smoking pipe with a white powder in it in a sunglasses or glasses holder in the vehicle. The officer suspected the powder to be meth.

In the probable cause statement, it says Clark claimed the pipe did not belong to him, and he did not know it was inside the vehicle.

It said the K-9 kept alerting on the trunk.

Clark and his vehicle were taken to the Dexter Police Department.

According to the probable cause statement, a more thorough search of the vehicle revealed there was about 4 ounces of meth inside the trunk, under the spare tire.

Clark denied knowing the meth was in the vehicle. He was taken to and released into the custody of the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department.

