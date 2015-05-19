Man charged in connection to hit and run near Cape Girardeau school

Cape Girardeau police have charged the driver of a car they believe was involved in the hit and run of a girl near the Cape Girardeau Junior High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Adam Mouser, 23, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with leaving the scene, driving while suspended and no insurance.

He was issued a summons to appear in court.

The female junior high student was crossing the street near the intersection of Caruthers and Independence when she was hit.

The car left the area. Police were looking for green, older model car with heavy windshield damage.

Police say the suspect was also wearing a black hat.

The student left the scene in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.