Anna, IL man sentenced to 5 years for meth manufacturing

An Anna, Illinois man has been sentenced to five years for methamphetamine manufacturing.

William Eubanks, 35, was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to participation in meth manufacturing.

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds said Eubanks was arrested in February 2014 as part of an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Eubanks pleaded guilty to conspiring with two other Anna residents to making meth at an Anna home between December 2014 and February 2015.

