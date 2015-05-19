Inmate accused of attacking another inmate to steal TV remote

A Charleston man already behind bars for domestic assault faces more serious charges after the sheriff says he assaulted a man to steal the TV remote.

Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says an investigation began in late April when corrections staff noticed a commotion taking place within the Mississippi County Detention Center.



When the corrections officer entered the pod, he found that an inmate had been assaulted by another inmate.



Deputies conducted witness interviews and reviewed surveillance video.



Chris Nunnally is accused of attacking the other man, without provocation, in order to steal the television remote.



Christopher Antuan Nunnally, 23, of Charleston is charged with robbery in the first degree and assault in the second degree.



As of Tuesday, Nunnally remained in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $100,000.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.