Woman accused of DUI, mutli-vehicle hit and run at middle school

A Murphysboro, Illinois woman is accused of driving under the influence on a suspended license, hitting a vehicle and then leaving the scene.

Carrie Ann Morrison Brown, 32, was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving while license suspended, DUI drugs and criminal trespass to vehicle.

According to Murphysboro police, on May 19 at about 8:02 a.m. they were called to the scene of a multi vehicle hit and run crash. Officers got a description of the suspect vehicle while on the scene.

It happened at Murphysboro Middle School on Block Spruce Street.

Police say they were able to stop the vehicle and found out the driver had a suspended Illinois driver's license and appeared under the influence of intoxicants.

The driver, Brown, was arrested.

Police say during the investigation, they also learned that the owner of the vehicle had not given Brown permission to drive.

