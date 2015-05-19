Steele man accused of setting house on fire

A Steele man faces an arson charge after police say he intentionally set a house on fire on Saturday.The Steele police and fire departments responded to a house fire on May 16 on South Walnut Street.Firefighters were able to put out the fire.Steele Police contacted the Missouri State Fire Marshal to investigate the fire that appeared to have been intentionally set.Officers picked up a 46-year-old man from Steele for questioning. Police say the suspect admitted to officers that he deliberately set the home on fire.The suspect faces a second degree arson. He was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.The suspect's name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney.