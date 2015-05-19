A Place to Call Home: Kaylynn

It's a day off school, but 15-year-old Kaylynn is getting quite the education at the Bootheel Youth Museum in Malden.She had so much fun checking out the sights, sounds, and smells.Kaylynn really loves school, especially science class.That explains why she really lit up in the museum's science lab.She also loves to sing and play sports."I play softball," said Kaylynn. "I got a fifth place medal in that."She also loves art and the outdoors."Drawing, fishing, swimming...I am really artistic," said Kaylynn. "I like to read too."Kaylynn describes herself as sweet, caring, and loving.She has a big heart for community service."(because) You're not the only person out there and you need to start helping," said Kaylynn.Even with her challenging childhood, she wants to help others.Kaylynn has been in and out of foster homes since the age of five."It's just plain horrible to me because I don't like having to go there and be moved again, I barely even get to know the people."She has a younger brother and sister. They have been adopted."I get to see them once in awhile, and call them."Kaylynn loves children. She has made it her mission to inspire her siblings and others."To be a positive role model."She's already looking to the future.She is not sure what she wants to be when she grows up yet; she just knows that she wants to make a difference."(My goal right now is) Me being adopted into a family that loves me and still having a healthy relationship with my brother and sister," said Kaylynn.Before leaving the museum, she was presented with a basket full of goodies."Thank you," said Kaylynn as she giggled and looked through the gifts.She's so appreciative for what she has today, and for what tomorrow might bring."What keeps you going?" I asked.

"Basically, my hope for a new family and a good place to live," said Kaylynn.



