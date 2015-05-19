Study: Texting just one of many dangerous driving distractions

38-percent check or post to social media

33-percent check email

28-percent surf the internet

17-percent snap a selfie or photo

10-percent video chat

A new study released by AT&T shows that texting isn't the only dangerous distraction some people are engaging in while driving.The numbers show seven out of 10 drivers use their smartphone while they're behind the wheel.Of those who use their smartphone while driving:

The study also shows that 62-percent of those polled keep their phone within reach while driving.



Also, 22-percent of those who get on social media while driving say they do it because they have an addiction.



Click here to read the full study.



You can also sign the safe driving pledge and get safety tips from AAA at justdriveheartland.com.