Study: Texting just one of many dangerous driving distractions

(KFVS) - A new study released by AT&T shows that texting isn't the only dangerous distraction some people are engaging in while driving. 

The numbers show seven out of 10 drivers use their smartphone while they're behind the wheel.

Of those who use their smartphone while driving:
  • 38-percent check or post to social media
  • 33-percent check email
  • 28-percent surf the internet
  • 17-percent snap a selfie or photo
  • 10-percent video chat

The study also shows that 62-percent of those polled keep their phone within reach while driving.

Also, 22-percent of those who get on social media while driving say they do it because they have an addiction. 

