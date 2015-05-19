Investigation underway after tractor-trailer overturns on I-57

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Illinois State Police are looking into a tractor-trailer crash that happened on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County Monday night.According to ISP, 41-year-old Lawrence J. Mitchell of Melbourne, FL was driving south on I-57 around 8:30 p.m.Lawrence told police that a red car forced him off the road around the 88 mile marker.Lawrence said once he ran off the road, his tractor-trailer overturned causing the truck's load to spill into the ditch.It's not clear what Lawrence was hauling.The cause of the crash was cited as improper lane usage, according to ISP.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.