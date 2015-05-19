May 20 celebrity birthdays

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Here's the morning birthday list.She's best known as Lindsey on One Tree Hill and Asstant District Attorney Kim Greylek on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Michaela McManus is 32 today.If you grew up in the 1980's you new this actress very well. She played Natalie on The Facts of Life. She also provided the voice of Velma in Scooby-Doo. Mindy Cohn is 49 today.On the NASCAR circuit, his nickname is Smoke. He's a three time champion who has won 45 Cup races in his career. Tony Stewart is 44 today.She's a recording artists who's had hits at the top of the charts since the 1960's when she began her career with Sonny Bono. Those hits include: I've Got You Babe, Gypsies Tramps and Thieves, Dark Lady and Believe. She also won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Moonstruck. Cher is 69 today.