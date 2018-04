State Dept. wants Clinton emails released by next year. Click here for full details + Tuesday's forecast.

Tuesday is primary election day in the Bluegrass State.

Chilly morning, gorgeous Tuesday



Here are the headlines what you'll want to know to plan your Tuesday, May 19.This morning will be a bit chilly, but you're really going to like the forecast for the rest of the day. You can get the full First Alert Forecast throughout the day on our free weather app.Kentucky Republicans will decide who to nominate for governor Tuesday following months of contentious campaigning. We'll have full coverage of primary election day at heartlandvotes.com Tuesday we continue to follow a shooting incident that happened in Charleston on Monday night.The State Department has proposed releasing portions of 55,000 pages of emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton by next January.A former Kankakee church deacon has been sentenced to seven years in prison for impregnating an 18-year-old mentally disabled woman

Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story: Love in Tamms, IL

You must check out this week's Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story. Click here to watch!

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015

. All rights reserved.