Woman shares story of fighting off alleged attacker with hairspray

Afraid for her life, one Heartland woman tells her story of fighting off an alleged attack with hairspray. Aimee Younger said this happened while her six-year-old son was home, and saw some of the alleged attack.

"He said he was going to kill me multiple times. I poured my hairspray all over his hair and his face," said Younger. "He ran out the backdoor and I grabbed my child and I ran."

Neighbors heard the screaming and called authorities.



According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, Khalid A. Ahmed was charged with first degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening and more.



Aimee Younger said it started late on Mother's Day night when Ahmed suddenly became violent.



She said she met Ahmed six months before through an app for singles called 'Meet Me'.



'I thought I was going to die," she said. "Even the sweetest man can turn evil in a matter of seconds. I thought this is the night me and my hcild are going to die. I fought, I fought back. This will never happen to me again."



According to Younger and authorities, he hit her in the head with keys, then came at her with a kitchen knife, before she was able to fight him off with hairspray.



He says he was afraid for himself and his for his mother. He told Heartland News he tried to be as brave as he could. "I was scared," said six year old, Da'Qashion. "I was worried about my mom."



She wants to warn other women that you have to protect yourself, and you can't be too careful.



"I thought I was going to die," she said. "The next thing you know, you're fighting for your life and possibly the life of your child as well."



Ahmed remains in jail. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday morning in Calloway County. His bond is set at $25,000.



