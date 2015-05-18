Names released in shooting near Charleston civic center

The names of two people shot during an incident Monday night near the Bowden Civic Center in Charleston have been released.



According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Vine and Elm streets around 7:15 p.m.



Officers found 23-year-old Anthony Horton of Charleston with a gunshot wound, according to Hearnes. Horton was flown to a local hospital for treatment.



While on the scene, officers learned there was a second man, 24-year-old Daymon Caldwell, with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Grand Avenue.



That man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital before officers could get to the scene.



An investigation into a motive for the shootings is ongoing.

Police believe the two victims were shooting at each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.