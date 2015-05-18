25 teachers, students donate hair for good cause

Twenty-five teachers and students in the Scott City, Missouri school district got makeovers at school on Monday, May 18.

It was all for a good cause: hair cuts for Beautiful Lengths.

The hair will be used to make wigs for women with cancer and will be given to the women free of charge.

Before Monday, ladies in the district had already donated 65 inches of hair.

The teacher that started the idea said a lot of students and their families have been affected by cancer, and this is something they could do to help.

"It gives me goosebumps to think that my students have such big hearts," Sara Bradshaw, seventh and eighth grade science teacher, said. "Most of them are seventh and eighth graders, and that's what I teach all of them. As soon as I asked them if they had long hair, they said "yes," they accepted."

Bradshaw started doing this in 2008, and she has done it every other year since.

