Paducah woman charged in connection with hit, run crash

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they have found the person they were looking for in connection to a hit and run on April 24.

Meredith Hawthorne, 21, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Deputies say at around 5:50 p.m. on April 24 a woman was driving a 2012 Ford Explorer southbound on Olivet Church Road, approaching the intersection of Harris Road.

They say as she was passing the intersection of Olivet Church Road and Harris Road, a small, red passenger car pulled out from Harris Road and hit her vehicle on the passenger's side.

After the crash, deputies say the red car left the scene without stopping.

After the sheriff's department asked for the public's help, the driver of the red car, Hawthorne, contacted them and reported that she was the driver.

Deputies say according to Hawthorne, after hitting the Explorer at the intersection, she stopped briefly in the road to see if it was going to stop. She said the vehicle continued south on Olivet Church Road.

According to Hawthorne, after the Explorer continued south, she drove north on Olivet Church Road and pulled into the parking lot of Subway. She said she waited on the Subway parking lot to see if the other vehicle came back her direction, but she said it never did.

Deputies say the crash scene is not visible from the Subway parking lot.

Hawthorne told deputies she did not contact the police because she already had previous damage to the front of her car and believed the other vehicle involved had left the area.

On Wednesday, May 27, Hawthorne was served a criminal summons for leaving the scene of a crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.