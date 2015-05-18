Driver cited after crash on Rte. 150 in Randolph Co.

A man was cited after a crash involving a semi on Route 150 in Randolph County, Illinois on Monday, May 18.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2005 International Truck Tractor, driven by 27-year-old Michael Stephens, of Willisville, Ill., was going eastbound on Route 150 near Route 4.

A 1994 GMC truck driven by 63-year-old Irvin Otte, of St. Mary, Mo., was in front of the semi and slowed down to turn into a private drive.

Police say the semi hit the truck.

Stephens was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

ISP said Route 150 was closed for about an hour.

