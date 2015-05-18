Man accused of murder in rural Johnson Co., IL

The Johnson County sheriff says a man appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to court documents, Dennis Frederick Michael Schapmire, 35, appeared in Johnson County court on Monday, May 18 on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he will be required to post $25,000 cash prior to being released.

The Johnson County State's Attorney charged Schapmire in the shooting death of Nicholas G. Schapmire in rural Johnson County on May 16.

State's Attorney Tambra Cain said a .357 revolver was used to kill Nicholas Schapmire.

Dennis Schapmire is currently being held at the Massac County Jail in Metropolis, Ill.

At the court appearance on Monday, he was appointed a public defender. His next court appearance will be on June 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Dennis Schapmire was arrested in Ozark, Ill. on May 16.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.