2015 Annual Kid's Fun Day at Wappapello Lake

LAKE WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) -
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake will be hosting the 2015 Annual Kid's Fun Day on June 20, at the Lost Creek Recreation Area from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Activities will consist of fishing, casting, archery and air gun ranges.
The event is open to all children ages five to 14 years of age.
Registration is required in order to participate.
Fishing equipment and supplies will be furnished or participants may bring their own.
A cookout and door prizes will be awarded to participants after the event.
The event is done in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Walmart, SEMO Regional Water Safety Council, Mingo Job Corps, Flowers Fisheries, Millies, Jack Miller and volunteers.
Lost Creek Recreation Area is accessed from State Highway D to County Road 523 to Corps Road #8.
Directional signs will be placed along the highway the morning of the event.
For more information, please contact Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson at 573-222-8562, or email Andrew.Jefferson@usace.army.mil
.
