Cardinals head to New York for series with Mets

The first place St. Louis Cardinals roll into New York Monday for a four game series with the Mets.New York won't be a pushover either. The Mets sit in first place in the National League East Division.The Cardinals hit the road after losing two of three at home to the Detroit Tigers.Despite losing the series to Detroit, St. Louis still holds the best record in the National League with 25 wins.After the Cards four game series with the Mets they will travel to Kansas City to face the Royals.