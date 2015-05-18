Suspect sought after Poplar Bluff woman tied up in bathroom with children

Police are looking for a Campbell man after a home invasion robbery in Poplar Bluff on May 14.A 26-year-old Poplar Bluff woman reported a white male suspect, clothed in a black ski mask, a black (windbreaker type) jacket, blue jeans and red and black Nike Shox tennis shoes kicked in her back door in the 800 block of Bearden Street.The suspect had a black semi automatic handgun. Police say he approached the woman with her 5-year-old and 8-month-old daughters, and forced the three into the bathroom. Police say he used cable ties to bind the mother's wrists and feet behind her back. The suspect rummaged through the home before locating a safe containing about $1400, according to police. After the suspect left the home, the 5-year- old found a pair of scissors and freed her mother from her restraints.Kristopher K. Storey, 38, of the 700 block of West Martin Street in Campbell has been identified as one of three possible suspects.Two other suspects identified as Thomas R. Passley III, 27, of the 400 block West Elk Street in Dexter and Justin W. Muller, 24, of the 16000 block of County Road 225A in Campbell are in custody in Stoddard County.Storey was last seen operating a silver car in the Clarkton area. Storey may be in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kristopher Storey is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573)785-5776.