2 more Parma council members resign

Five of the six police officers resigned, effective immediately. The other city officials also submitted letters of resignation citing "safety concerns."

Residents in Parma, Missouri reacted on Wednesday after learning more than half of their police department resigned.

As the national spotlight shines on Parma, Missouri, we are learning about why some police officers resigned.

The Parma mayor says two more council members have resigned.

Mayor Tyrus Byrd says one council member resigned on May 12 and the other, a city employee, also resigned.

Voters in Parma, Missouri voted in their Byrd as their African-American female mayor in April.



Since then, five out of six police officers resigned. Of the six officers, two full-time and three part-time stepped down.



The clerk and the waste water treatment plant supervisor also turned in resignation letters citing "safety concerns."



Now, two more council members have resigned.

One officer said off camera that race is the furthest thing from the reason he quit.

"If I was going to lose my job anyways, I might as well start looking," said the officer.

The former officer claimed the safety concerns were in reference to some of Mayor Byrd's family members using social media to show how they plan to act now that she is in office.

"These posts were made by people that had active warrants through our city, and they were claiming it is now safe to return to Parma now that they have family that's the mayor now," he said.

Mayor Byrd said none of that is true.

"Not giving special treatment to anyone at all...everyone gets treated the same," she said.

