A look at KY gubernatorial candidates

Voters in Kentucky will head to the polls Tuesday for Kentucky's primary.





Attorney General Jack Conway and Geoff Young are vying for the Democratic primary for governor. Republicans Matt Bevin, James Comer, Hal Heiner and Will T. Scott are all vying for the Republican nomination. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear cannot seek re-election because of term limits.



Republicans





Matt Bevin rose to the rank of captain in the US Army. He has made a career in the financial industry. According to his website, he founded several local firms and invested in a number of other companies in Kentucky, and around the United States, ranging from manufacturing to software. Matt ran against Senator Mitch McConnell in the Senate primary in 2014. His running mate is Jenean Hampton of Bowling Green. Website: http://www.mattbevin.com/



James Comer is the current Agricultural Commissioner of Kentucky. He has held that office since 2012. Before that he served in the state legislature. He is from Tompkinsville, KY. Comer was a director of a local bank and now co-owner of a Land and Cattle Company. His running mate is Chris McDaniel, a state senator from Northern Kentucky. Website: http://jamescomer.com/



Hal Heiner works for a civil engineering company. He is a former member of the Louisville City Council. He has a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Louisville. Heiner's running mate is K.C. Crosbie. She is a former member of the Lexington Fayette Urban Council. Website: http://halheiner.com/

Will Scott from Pike County, Kentucky is a retired State Supreme Court Justice. He is a former Circuit Court Judge and army veteran. Will's running mate is Rodney Coffey who is a former Menifee County Sheriff. Website: http://willtscott.com/gov/





Democrats



Jack Conway is the current Kentucky Attorney General. He has served in that office since 2008. Conway is an attorney from Louisville. His running mate is Sannie Overly. Overly is an attorney from Millersburg, Kentucky. She is currently serving in the Kentucky House of Representatives. Website: https://conwayoverly.com/



Geoff Young has a Master's Degree from MIT. He was a Green Party candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2012. His running mate, Johnathan Masters worked as a community organizer for Working America, AFL-CIO. He also served as a campaign coordinator for Ralph Nader's 2008 presidential campaign. In 2010, Masters ran for state representative but lost. Website: http://energetic3.wix.com/young-for-governor



