Murphysboro, IL man sentenced on meth, child endangerment charges

A Murphysboro, Illinois man has been sentenced to prison on methamphetamine charges.

Charles M. Schott, 25, was convicted after a bench trial in Jackson County Circuit Court to the charges of participation in methamphetamine manufacturing and meth-related child endangerment.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, Schott was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on for participation in methamphetamine manufacturing and seven years for methamphetamine related child endangerment. The sentences will run concurrently, and he must serve 75 percent of his prison sentence, receive drug treatment and serve a three year period of mandatory supervised release after he is released from the IDOC.

Carr said the charges are from an incident on November 6, 2014 when officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office conducted a state-authorized search warrant at a home on McDowell Road in Murphysboro.

While executing the warrant, Schott and five other people, including a child, were found inside a camping trailer on the home's property.

Officers say the search revealed two active "one pot" meth labs, along with numerous items used in the making of meth.

The Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team was contacted to remove the active methamphetamine cooks.

Police say interviews with the people in the trailer verified that the meth was used and made while the child was present in the trailer.

The Department of Children and Family Services were contacted.

This investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Assistant State's Attorney Mark Hamrock prosecuted the case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.