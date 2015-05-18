Deadly shooting in Parma - Dog food recall

It's been a soggy past few days and we could see scattered showers in the Heartland tonight. Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have the latest on Heartland News at Five and Six.

The Major Case Squad is looking for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed during an armed robbery of a convenience store early Monday morning in Parma. Kadee Brosseau talks to neighbors about the woman who was killed.

A Steele man was arrested after another man was shot in the chest in Steele early Monday morning.

A Carbondale man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for two suspects in a residential burglary.

The Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is looking for a man on a warrant for failure to appear.

Illinois State Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near the Carmi, Illinois VFW Hall on Monday.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office has received numerous calls from people in recent days about an alleged IRS "scam."

Check your dog's food! A specialty dog food company is voluntarily recalling a frozen product distributed in four states over fears of possible salmonella contamination.

